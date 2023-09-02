Rustburg dominates Appomattox in Battle of the Lantern game

APPOMATTOX, Va. – The Battle for the Lantern between Appomattox and Rustburg.

As Appomattox County learned in 2022, all good things come to an end — including the program’s six-game win streak against Rustburg. After that, Rustburg hauled the Lantern to their first playoff appearance in four years.

In our Game of the Week preview, 10 Sports’ Eric Johnson caught up with players and coaches ahead of the rivalry matchup.

“We need to do our stuff right, we need to keep our heads up regardless of what happens and we need to keep going,” said Rustburg quarterback Michael Knight.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Rustburg took home the Lantern for another year with a final score of 22-7.