Familiarity is key in Battle of the Lantern game: Rustburg at Appomattox County

Rustburg and Appomattox County players know each other quite well

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Rustburg and Appomattox County High Schools sit in border counties separated by just 18 miles. So, the players and coaches are familiar with each other. In fact, Raiders receiver Reagan Conroy goes to church with Rustburg Head Coach Burt Torrence.

“He’s a really good guy,” Conroy said. “He’s going to know what to do against us. I talked to him a little bit but when it comes to Friday it’s game time.”

It goes without saying — service on Sunday could be a bit awkward depending on the outcome.

As Appomattox County learned in 2022, all good things come to an end — including the program’s six-game win streak against Rustburg.

“They came out and took it to us last year physically so we know we have to try to step up to match up with them this year and they look like they’re even tougher on film,” said Appomattox County interim head coach, Stephen Costello.

“That was tough. It really opened our eyes for the season. We had a few rough weeks after that,” Conroy added.

A three-game losing streak ensued to be exact, while Rustburg took the Lantern back across the county line en route to their first playoff appearance in 4 years.

“We’re looking to play in December...states,” said Red Devils center Ben Foisy. “That’s all we’ve been training for. We get better every single day, don’t take steps backwards, just steps forward.”

In its third year under Burt Torrence, Rustburg has some new faces but lines that look solidified, skilled players fast and physical, and an understanding of the expectation level.

“We need to do our stuff right, we need to keep our heads up regardless of what happens and we need to keep going,” said Rustburg quarterback Michael Knight.

“Based on film, they’re not going to be a pushover,” said Raiders running back Daniel Bradley. “They’re going to be tough as always. We can take them but we’re not going to underestimate them.”