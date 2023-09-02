Virginia Tech Police investigating fatal crash

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead Saturday morning.

Authorities said Virginia Tech Police and Blacksburg Police responded at 3:40 a.m. to the crash on Research Center Drive near Pratt Drive.

We’re told arriving officers found one person, believed to be the driver, on the scene but out of the vehicle. Life-saving measures were immediately initiated by emergency personnel but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.

Police said the individual was pronounced dead at the scene, and there were no other individuals in the car.

The name of the individual has not been released at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the Virginia Tech Police Crash Investigation Team. As of 11:20 a.m., Research Center Drive has reopened.