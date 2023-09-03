Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead in Rockbridge County Friday.

Police said the crash occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Interstate 64, one-tenth of a mile west of Fredericksburg Road.

We’re told a 2016 GMC Denali was traveling east on I-64 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

According to authorities, the GMC was driven by Edward Mitchell, 59, of Scottsburg, Indiana; Mitchell was not injured.

VSP said William Barger, Jr. was a passenger in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.