90º
Join Insider

Local News

Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Rockbridge County

The crash happened Friday afternoon on I-64, police say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Rockbridge County, Virginia State Police, Fatal Crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead in Rockbridge County Friday.

Police said the crash occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Interstate 64, one-tenth of a mile west of Fredericksburg Road.

We’re told a 2016 GMC Denali was traveling east on I-64 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

According to authorities, the GMC was driven by Edward Mitchell, 59, of Scottsburg, Indiana; Mitchell was not injured.

VSP said William Barger, Jr. was a passenger in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email