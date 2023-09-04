Buena Vista’s Labor Day Parade and Festival kicks off Virginia’s election season

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Monday marked the unofficial start of election season in Virginia with the 52nd annual Labor Day Fest in Buena Vista.

Candidates vying for the state senate and the House of Delegates took part in the tradition, while also taking a stance on issues that matter to them.

“It’s always a great time to get everyone out, rallying for their candidates on both sides. And you have a chance to do what we are going to do here in the pavilion, square off against each other,” said Republican Delegate Chris Head.

Delage Head is running for Virginia’s newly formed third district in the state senate. He’s facing democratic Glasgow native, Jade Harris.

10 News asked Harris what issues she cares about most.

“Top of the list, it’s Labor Day, labor. I am the only AFL-CIO candidate endorsed in my race and that means a lot to me,” said Harris. “Second of all, infrastructure. That’s another major one for me. I-81 is a disaster. Third of all, education.”

Delegate Head said his mission if elected to state senate, would be to continue pushing his conservative values like he’s done in the House.

“I stand for traditional conservative values. I am ardently pro-life. I am ardently pro-second amendment. I am conservative fiscally. I want to do things for business.”

Other candidates there included incumbent Delegate Ellen Campbell, republican Congressman Ben Cline, and candidates for the House of Delegates 37th district, democrat Stephanie Clark, and Republican Terry Austin.

“It’s also important to keep rural Virginia in the spotlight. If we aren’t listening to people in rural issues, we are going to get left behind,” said Harris.

Early voting kicks off in Virginia on Friday, September 22. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.