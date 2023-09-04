68º
Join Insider

Local News

COMING UP: Man caught driving with large bull in his passenger seat - The Morning Sprint

We will share that story and more on Monday’s episode of the Morning Sprint

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Morning Sprint
A police officer pulled over a driver with an unusual passenger. (News Channel Nebraska)

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Morning Sprint to find out what’s trending.

The digital-only series is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.

Here are some of the stories we will discuss:

  • A police officer pulled over a driver with an unusual passenger | We’ll show you the must-see video of a massive bull riding shotgun in a beefed-up car
  • The wait is finally over for Hokies fans | We’ll break down how Virginia Tech football boosts Blacksburg businesses
  • The largest corn maze in the country is set to open in Virginia | How you can get in on the fun

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below:

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email