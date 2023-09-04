Lynchburg woman returns after 23 days of volunteering in Maui

Englund was headed to Maui to help with relief efforts. Now, after 23 days in the thick of wildfire relief, she’s back in Lynchburg.

LYNCHBURG, VA – 10 News first told you about Red Cross Regional Disaster Preparedness Manager Danielle Englund at the beginning of August.

Englund was headed to Maui to help with relief efforts. Now, after 23 days in the thick of wildfire relief, she’s back in Lynchburg.

While in Maui, Englund was in charge of organizing the daily volunteers that came in.

Englund said that most days there were thousands of volunteers.

She said that on several occasions there were more volunteers than work to be done - many of whom had lost everything in the fires themselves.

“It’s just incredible to me that someone that’s gone through so much and has lost so much has the capacity to then come forward and say, ‘it’s okay and I want to do that,” Englund said.

There is still plenty of work to be done in Maui. Information on how to assist the Red Cross can be found here.