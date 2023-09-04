90º
Trial date set for 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder in deadly Roanoke shooting

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Ja’Zion Z. Robertson (Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – A jury trial date has been set for an 18-year-old who police say shot and killed a man in Northwest Roanoke this summer, court records show.

Ja’Zion Z. Robertson, of Roanoke, will go on trial on Feb. 12, 2024, at 9 a.m.

The shooting happened on July 10 at about 11:20 p.m. on Sigmon Road, leaving one man dead and another hurt. Neither of the victims were identified.

Robertson was initially charged with second-degree murder, but back in August his charge was upgraded to first-degree murder, in addition to counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious shooting/throwing missiles at a vehicle.

