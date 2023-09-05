Christiansburg 18-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Wythe County

WYTHE CO., Va. – An 18-year-old from Christiansburg died after a motorcycle crash in Wythe County on Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Police said the crash happened on Route 69/Lead Mine Road around 8 p.m.

We’re told a 2000 Suzuki GSX-R600 was heading westbound when it went into a curve at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle then ran off the road and hit a guardrail, throwing the operator off, authorities said.

18-year-old Liam McCoy was operating the motorcycle and was taken to Wythe County Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he was wearing a helmet.