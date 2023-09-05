95º
Christiansburg 18-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Wythe County

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

WYTHE CO., Va. – An 18-year-old from Christiansburg died after a motorcycle crash in Wythe County on Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the crash happened on Route 69/Lead Mine Road around 8 p.m.

We’re told a 2000 Suzuki GSX-R600 was heading westbound when it went into a curve at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle then ran off the road and hit a guardrail, throwing the operator off, authorities said.

18-year-old Liam McCoy was operating the motorcycle and was taken to Wythe County Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he was wearing a helmet.

