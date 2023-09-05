Drivers urged to prepare for heavy traffic as thousands head to the Blue Ridge Rock Fest

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – As thousands make their way to the Blue Ridge Rock Fest, drivers should be prepared for a significant increase in traffic near the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County.

While the festival doesn’t start until this weekend, check-in for campers begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and the event itself will last until the campgrounds close at 12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

According to VDOT, roughly 50,000 people are expected to attend this year’s rock fest, leading to heavy traffic in this area from now until Monday, Sept. 11.

There will be signs in place to help drivers differentiate between designated lanes for through traffic traffic and lanes intended for event guests. State Police will also be on scene helping to direct traffic.

The following lanes will be affected by event traffic:

Route 58/360 (South Boston Highway)

Route 62 (Milton Highway)

Route 119 (Calvary Road)

Route 1542 (Dotman Road)

The following lanes will be closed to through traffic:

Route 693 (Pointer Road/Race Track Road)

Route 829 (Foster Road)

Route 1545 (Sunset Drive)

In addition to this, North Carolina highways will be affected as well, with traffic heading to the BRRF from the south.

“Motorists are encouraged to be patient, find alternate routes, or plan travel around peak event traffic,” VDOT said.