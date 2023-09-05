One dead, one seriously injured following Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person was killed and another was left with serious injuries following a crash in Campbell County Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 10:30 p.m., Virginia State Police was called to the intersection of Lawyers Road and Lynbrook Road for the report of a two-vehicle collision involving an SUV and a Honda Odyssey.

Authorities have confirmed one fatality, in addition to a second individual who was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

VSP says the crash remains under investigation.