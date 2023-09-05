82º
Missing 10-year-old Pulaski County boy found safe

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Colt Burleigh, missing from the Dublin area of Pulaski County (Credit: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

DUBLIN, Va.UPDATE

According to Pulaski County dispatch, the boy was found safe.

No other details were readily available.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has put out a “Missing Endangered” alert for a 10-year-old boy.

We’re told Colt Burleigh is missing from the 2500 block of Little Creek Road in the Dublin area of the county.

Authorities said he was last seen in a white shirt and camo pants or shorts.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was stung by bees several times just before he went missing.

If you see him or have information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to immediately call 911.

