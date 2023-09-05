WATCH: Work underway on River’s Edge North mural in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Work is underway on the River’s Edge North mural in the Star City.
10 News photojournalist Greg Moore caught up with the artist leading the project on Tuesday afternoon to learn more about the project’s inspiration.
ROANOKE, Va. – Work is underway on the River’s Edge North mural in the Star City.
10 News photojournalist Greg Moore caught up with the artist leading the project on Tuesday afternoon to learn more about the project’s inspiration.
Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.