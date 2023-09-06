93º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Bedford County Sheriff’s deputy facing charge for DWI

Court records show Terrance Drew was arrested Tuesday

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Tags: Bedford County Sheriff's Office, Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating one of their own after a deputy was arrested.

According to court records, Bedford County Sheriff’s Deputy Terrance Drew is facing charges of misdemeanor DWI after being arrested on Tuesday.

We reached out to Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller and he tells 10 News, ”This is a personnel matter in which I cannot comment at length, however, this incident, which took place while the deputy was off-duty, will be taken seriously. Appropriate action has been taken at this time, and at completion of this investigation, the BCSO will take any further steps accordingly.”

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alyssa Rae grew up in Roanoke and graduated from Virginia Tech. An avid sports fan, she spent her first 8 years in TV as a sports anchor and reporter.

email