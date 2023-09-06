Bedford County Sheriff’s deputy facing charge for DWI

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating one of their own after a deputy was arrested.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

According to court records, Bedford County Sheriff’s Deputy Terrance Drew is facing charges of misdemeanor DWI after being arrested on Tuesday.

We reached out to Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller and he tells 10 News, ”This is a personnel matter in which I cannot comment at length, however, this incident, which took place while the deputy was off-duty, will be taken seriously. Appropriate action has been taken at this time, and at completion of this investigation, the BCSO will take any further steps accordingly.”