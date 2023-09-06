Leave hummingbird feeders up through end October, experts say

ROANOKE, Va. – Keep those hummingbird feeders up for a while!

According to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke, while most hummingbirds are leaving the state right now, stragglers will be migrating through October.

Wildlife Center officials there are even records of migrating hummingbirds as late as Halloween.

Despite the belief that leaving feeders up late in the season can prevent hummingbirds from migrating, wildlife center officials said you might actually save their lives as some of them could be struggling for several reasons, including weather events and injuries.

As a reminder, officials said you should clean your feeders at least once a week by removing all sugar water and scrubbing the inside to remove bacteria and mold.