Virginia lawmakers ready to vote on budget compromise

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia General Assembly is returning to Richmond on Wednesday to vote on a number of budget amendments.

It’s been a months-long debate as June state primaries and divisions over Youngkin’s tax reduction proposals, including a cut to the corporate tax rate that did not make it into the final deal, stalled the budget talks.

Despite the delay, budget negotiators reached a compromise on the budget amendments on Aug. 25. On Wednesday, lawmakers will vote on the amendments during a Special Session called by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“I think we have reached a reasonable compromise that I think has something in it for everybody,” Delegate Joe McNamara said.

The budget is always a give-and-take battle. Delegate Wren Williams wishes more could have been done to help Virginians.

“We do have a budget and a compromise that conferees were able to come up with. Unfortunately, it doesn’t go far enough in my opinion,” Williams said.

The budget amendments address a range of issues. These are just some of the changes Virginians can expect:

Tax Cuts

Most of the nearly $1.05 billion in proposed tax reductions in the budget deal ($906 million) comes from one-time tax rebate checks — $200 for individuals and $400 for joint filers.

“The money we’re putting back is one-time money, but I think it creates an opportunity for us next year to go back and make permanent tax reductions,” Del. McNamara said.

Pay Raises

The deal sets aside nearly $55 million for the state’s share of a 2% salary increase for teachers adding to the 5% hike for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years approved when the initial two-year budget plan was passed.

“We’ve got another 2% increase for teachers bring that to a total of 7% increase for teachers this year,” Del. Williams said.

It also includes $115 million for 2% pay raises for state employees, including university workers, adjunct faculty, teaching assistants, state-supported local employees, and Standards of Quality funded positions.

Behavioral/Mental Health

The budget bill sets aside $155 million in new spending for mental health services, including $58 million to establish crisis receiving centers and crisis stabilization units.

It also includes more than $2 million to purchase and distribute additional REVIVE! kits and associated doses of naloxone used to treat emergency cases of opioid overdose or suspected opioid overdose.

Flood Relief Programs

The budget also includes $18 million in relief funds for Buchanan and Tazewell counties, after a historic flood tore through the area in July 2022.

Local residents have been waiting for help from Richmond after the Federal Emergency Management Administration turned down a request to help property owners.

Sports

$250,000 has been allocated for the Secretary of Finance to “develop relevant capabilities, conduct planning, and evaluate potential economic incentives to attract sports teams to the state.”

The Washington Commanders recently gained new ownership and have been rumored to be looking for a place to build a new stadium.