93º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Washington & Lee students gear up for Mock Convention 2024

Students participated in W&L’s Mock Convention ‘Delegates Day’

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Greg Moore, WSLS

Tags: Washington & Lee University, Mock Con

Students at Washington & Lee University are gearing up for the 2024 Mock Convention with Delegates Day.

The goal of Mock Con, which is held every four years, is to predict who the party will nominate to run for president. On Wednesday, organizers and students were able to get involved by joining their state delegations in preparation for the event.

“We have a lot of students here which is super exciting. Mock Convention is the largest student organization on campus and in past years we had 98% student involvement, so we’re expecting to have over 1,000 students sign up today,” said Addie-Grace Cook, the Mock Convention secretary.

“I was really excited to get here early. I got here around 10:30, just to make sure I got on the state from where I was from and I’m just really excited to get involved,” said Marshall Wilt, who’s a student.

Convention weekend runs from Feb. 8 through Feb. 11.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alyssa Rae grew up in Roanoke and graduated from Virginia Tech. An avid sports fan, she spent her first 8 years in TV as a sports anchor and reporter.

email