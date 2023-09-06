Washington & Lee students gear up for Mock Convention 2024

Students at Washington & Lee University are gearing up for the 2024 Mock Convention with Delegates Day.

The goal of Mock Con, which is held every four years, is to predict who the party will nominate to run for president. On Wednesday, organizers and students were able to get involved by joining their state delegations in preparation for the event.

“We have a lot of students here which is super exciting. Mock Convention is the largest student organization on campus and in past years we had 98% student involvement, so we’re expecting to have over 1,000 students sign up today,” said Addie-Grace Cook, the Mock Convention secretary.

“I was really excited to get here early. I got here around 10:30, just to make sure I got on the state from where I was from and I’m just really excited to get involved,” said Marshall Wilt, who’s a student.

Convention weekend runs from Feb. 8 through Feb. 11.