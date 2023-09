BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Some people in Botetourt County may be without water.

The Western Virginia Water Authority is monitoring a possible outage in the Daleville area.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

It was reported just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

We’ve reached out to the Western Virginia Water Authority, and we’re working for you to learn more.

Stay with 10 News for the latest updates