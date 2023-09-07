Roanoke City Schools implementing clear bag policy for ticketed athletic events

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools will be introducing some new rules for the upcoming sports season in an effort to keep spectators safe.

Starting Friday, Sept. 8, all middle and high schools in the Roanoke City school division will implement a clear bag/security screening policy, in addition to a no outside drinks procedure.

These updated security guidelines will apply to everyone attending RCPS athletic events, excluding players, participants and event officials.

The style and size of bags will not be considered as long as the products inside can be seen. Medical items are permitted, but school officials prefer for them to be in a clear bag if possible.

Guests can also purchase clear bags at an event if needed.

Here’s a look at items that will no longer be allowed:

Backpacks

Camera bags

Cinch bags

Purses

Weapons of any kind

Fanny Packs

Coolers/Ice Chests

Computer bags

Bikes

Skateboards

Fireworks

Laser pointers

Drones

Hoverboards

As mentioned previously, there will also be a ‘no outside drinks’ procedure that will prohibit guests from bringing outside drinks and containers into venues. This new rule will be enforced at the ticket gates.