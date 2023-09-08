Fighting Blues, Knights bring pride to the field in GOTW matchup

BUCHANAN, Va. – Week three of 1st and 10, and we’ve got a resurgence of a couple proud, proud programs in Buchanan and Buena Vista.

“We want to be confident but not cocky. We want to know our assignments and do those assignments,” Tim Jennings, James River head coach said ahead of the game.

To this point, the Knights have understood the assignment. Despite having just five seniors on the team, they’ve displayed quick adjustments, and speed coming from running back Gavin Binns.

“It feels pretty good. People look up to me and just nothing but a gift from God that I’m able to do what I do,” Binns said.

And the ability to finish games, becoming more of a second-half team.

“We’re outscoring opponents by like 20-something points in the second half, just the resiliency and being down a little bit,” Jennings said.

About 30 miles away at Parry McCluer, it’s back to the basics.

“Our goal is to live to play another down, cut the mistakes out, cut penalties down, and play hard nose football,” Jeremiah Brockenbrough, Parry McCluer head coach said.

Led by first-year head coach and longtime assistant, the Fighting Blues are back to running a system they did in the spring of 2021, which happens to be the last time they defeated the Knights.

“Our upfront line has been balling out and doing their thing. JJ is pretty quick and has been catching the ball a lot. Nathan sophomore quarterback is handling the pressure pretty good,” Aaron Pruett, Fighting Blues HB/FS said.

Pressure will boil over Friday night with one of these teams earning a 3-0 start.

“I heard they are a physical team so we’ll just have to go out there and do what we do,” Binns said.

“I don’t know much about them but I know they better be ready,” Pruett said.

Find score updates on the game along with post-game highlights on our 1st & 10 main page.