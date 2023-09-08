First HopeGrows fundraiser a success

ROANOKE, Va. – The first HopeTree HopeGrows event was Thursday night at the Taubman Museum.

The dinner and silent auction will contribute to a fundraiser to support families across Virginia with mental and behavioral health services through HopeTree.

Tori Hope Petersen was the keynote speaker for the Roanoke event. She is the best-selling author of Fostered and a sought-after National Speaker inspiring audiences to change the world by simply loving their neighbor. Petersen is an advocate in foster care as she tells her story about being a former foster youth and overcoming obstacles through her faith.

She also was crowned Mrs. Universe and won Track and Field All-American in college.

10 News partners with HopeTree for 30 Days of Hope, where every November we show children in Virginia who can be adopted.

Emaleigh Smith was the first child ever featured during 30 Days of Hope when we started the project in 2017. At HopeGrows, she was honored with a full-ride scholarship to the University of Lynchburg by the President of the university. She was just 12 years old when we talked to her, and now, she is a freshman in college.

Our own 10 News anchor Jenna Zibton emceed the event.