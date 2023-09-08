Lynchburg man charged in connection with child sex crime

Lonnie Carrico III, charged after allegedly traveling to Alleghany Co. with to have sexual activities with a minor under 15. (Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly traveling to Alleghany County with the purpose of having sexual activities with a minor less than 15 years of age, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Lonnie Carrico III, of Lynchburg, was charged with five counts of use of communications system to facilitate certain offenses against minors.

We’re told Carrico was arrested by the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Covington Police Department, Alleghany County Emergency Response Team, Department of Wildlife Resources, and the Virginia State Police.

ACSO said Carrico is currently being held in Alleghany Regional Jail without bond.