Meet September’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley

As we kick off a new month, it’s time to announce our new 3 Degree Guarantee charity.

This September, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley will benefit from the accurate forecasts of Your Local Weather Authority.

WSLS 10 has partnered with Habitat for nearly a decade through our “Home for Good” initiative, where we build homes for deserving local families.

Founded in 1986, the nonprofit organization’s primary mission is to ensure all community members have a roof over their heads. With the help of dedicated volunteers and others, Habitat is able to build affordable homes for those in need while also building camaraderie.

In addition to making sure everyone has a place to lay their heads at night, Habitat also manages Habitat ReStore on Melrose Avenue. From appliances to home decor and furniture, the store sells a wide variety of affordable products.

Not only that, but all of the money spent at Habitat Restore also goes toward building more Habitat Houses.

Wondering how 3 Degree Guarantee works? Here’s a breakdown:

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

