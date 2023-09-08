Roanoke mother frustrated with school transportation issues

ROANOKE, Va. – A situation that could have taken a turn for the worse ended up being a lack of communication. Transportation issues at Roanoke City Public Schools are hitting too close to home for a mother who encountered a stranger at her front door.

Rachel Gibbs, the mother of an RCPS elementary student said, “I don’t want to even fathom what would have happened if my child got into that vehicle.”

The vehicle was a red SUV that showed up to her house. The driver, who she didn’t know, said he was there to take her child to school.

“He said, ‘Oh, no one called you?’” Gibbs said. “‘No. No one called me, who are you?’ ‘I’m here to pick up your child and take them to their school.’ Knowing my child’s name and what school he goes to.”

She spoke to district leaders who talked about the alternative transportation service called EverDriven, a service the district says they have used for about five years. The school reached out later that day to update her about who would take her child home from school instead of the bus.

“So, you’re not gonna try and put my child into this person’s vehicle, especially before I talk to them to let them know what’s going on,” Gibbs said. “I explained to them it’s absolutely unacceptable. Why was I just now hearing about this sort of communication? And the direct quote from me was, ‘We just learned about this as well.’”

We reached out to RCPS about this and received the following statement.

“EverDriven is an alternative transportation company that Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) has used for several years to provide individualized transportation for students in specialized cases. Feedback from parents/guardians regarding EverDriven has been very positive, so RCPS increased its partnership to cover additional smaller or more specialized routes. This expanded partnership with EverDriven will allow RCPS to optimize bus routes and minimize delays going forward. RCPS communicated directly with families whose students were going to be transported by EverDriven; however, in a few cases, families did not receive the communication. In these cases, RCPS has worked individually with these families regarding their student’s transportation to and from school. It is always RCPS’ goal that families receive communication in advance and will continue to work to ensure this happens in the future. The safety and security of our students is our top priority. EverDriven holds all drivers, monitors, and employees to the SafeRide Standard, the highest safety standard in the industry. In order to meet the SafeRide Standard, EverDriven drivers must pass 18 screening requirements, including federal, state, and local background checks, drug and alcohol testing, and a comprehensive training course on passenger assistance, safety, and sensitivity. The drivers wear a company vest, and their vehicles have a sign with the company’s name that is displayed in the passenger dashboard. RCPS is working with the company to ensure drivers wear their vests and display the appropriate signage. RCPS staff are also working directly with families to address any concerns and make alternate transportation arrangements if they are not comfortable using this alternate method of transportation. In addition, EverDriven has an app that families can use to track their student and their route. Families of students utilizing EverDriven are encouraged to reach out to the Department of Student Services at (540) 853-1393 if they have any questions or concerns.” Roanoke City Public Schools

EverDriven gave a statement stating the following.

“EverDriven provides technology-enabled alternative student transportation for school districts nationwide. We are deeply committed to the safe, secure, and efficient transportation of the students in our care and hold all drivers, monitors and employees to the SafeRide Standard, the highest safety standard in the industry. As an additional safety measure, at the beginning of the school year, EverDriven began to include SafeRide Driver vests, so drivers are easily identifiable by parents and schools. We’re working closely with Roanoke County Public Schools and local drivers on implementing this new safety feature. Additionally, we encourage all parents to download and use our VIP (Very Important Passenger) App. With the VIP app, parents and guardians can view driver details and manage and track their child’s transportation, offering useful functionality and peace-of-mind.” EverDriven

Gibbs said, “I advised that this person had no identification on them, that it was just a civilian vehicle, and she questioned me, “Are you sure it wasn’t a van?’ Did it say Durham School Services?’ I said no, this was just a regular vehicle, and a person in plain clothes.”