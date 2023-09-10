Hundreds come out to shop at Olde Salem Days

SALEM, Va. – The 43rd year of Olde Salem Days was put to an early end because of the weather, but hundreds of people still were able to come out and shop before the rain took over.

This year, nearly 300 arts and craft vendors lined the streets of Salem, from all over the United States.

They also had their annual auto show at the event for car enthusiasts, alongside music and food trucks. It highlights many small businesses local to our area.

“I love seeing all the things people have to offer and how talented they are,” said shopper Amy Moore. “Every year I go home with something special that I know you won’t see on anyone else’s front porch or house because it’s always something different.”

Olde Salem Days is hosted by the Rotary Club of Salem, and all proceeds are distributed to charities.