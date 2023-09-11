80º
Mission BBQ provides free meals to first responders to honor 9/11 heroes

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – One Roanoke restaurant is honoring the brave men and women who lost their lives on 9/11.

On Monday, Mission BBQ gave out free meals to first responders and public safety teams. They say their company is built off supporting local heroes, and this is their way of showing it.

“We’re here to support our police and fire and this is where our culture was created, was in the celebration and remembrance of 9/11 and taking care of our local heroes,” said Operating Partner, William Kissell.

Mission BBQ opened 10 years ago today.

