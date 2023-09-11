Navy veteran, retired firefighter participates in 9/11 stair climb at Planet Fitness

ROANOKE, Va. – A local Navy veteran and retired firefighter showed solidarity for fallen heroes, by taking to the stairmaster in full gear at Planet Fitness in Roanoke.

Monday morning, he climbed for 102 minutes — starting at the time the first tower was hit, pausing along the way to mark significant moments that fateful day.

“I know life goes on but we should all be taking a moment today whether we’re at school, work, or on the TV, we need to be stopping and taking a moment and remembering those who died trying to rescue members of their communities,” said Bill Price, president of Siren and Salutes.

Price tells us he organizes a special event every year to honor first responders on 9/11.