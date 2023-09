ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County dedicated a new flag pole in remembrance of 9/11.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

It was raised at the Stormwater Maintenance Facility thanks to a donation from Woodmen-Life.

“We’ll be looking at this flag and remember the day that it was dedicated and the men and women who continue to sacrifice for our well-being & safety,” said Martha Hooker, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors chair.