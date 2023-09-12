No response from Blue Ridge Rock Fest on refunds

It’s been three days since Blue Ridge Rock Fest was canceled - and fans are still left with more questions than answers.

ALTON, VA – It’s been three days since Blue Ridge Rock Fest was canceled and fans are still left with more questions than answers.

“They deserve to not do another festival again,” festival-goer Mickey Graves said.

10 News has repeatedly reached out to festival promoter Jonathan Slye for comment regarding what many festivalgoers said was a nightmare of a weekend.

He has yet to return our calls.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

Festival attendee Cherish Chechak called the festival a scam.

“I absolutely believe that it was fraud,” Chechak said.

Chechak and her boyfriend Dylan Gorske said they spent over $3,000 on the festival.

“I’m hoping for a full refund, that would be amazing, but I’m not hopeful for it though,” Chechak said.

As we’ve reported, the festival posted on social media Saturday that it would provide refund details early this week, but so far, nothing.

Graves said his experience was practically nonexistent.

”I only got to see one band that I wanted to see, and even then it was only half a set,” he said.

Graves said that if he doesn’t hear about a refund soon, he’s taking it to court.

“That’s a lot of money to run to the hills with for no reason,” he said.

Chechak said she’s heartbroken.

“Out of our money and out of our time, and you should truly be ashamed of what you’ve done to people this weekend,” she said.

10 News reached out to eTix, the ticket sales website used by Blue Ridge, to see if they will be helping in the refund process, but we haven’t heard back.

We will continue to reach out to Slye to see when people will get their money back.