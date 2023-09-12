Henry Co. authorities announce indictment in 2016 homicide case

HENRY CO., Va. – A 2016 Henry County murder case has gone unsolved for years. On Tuesday afternoon, authorities announced that there have been developments in the case.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

On August 8, 2016, the body of Everett Bivins Jr. was found in the Fieldale area of Henry County.

The sheriff’s office ruled that the death was a homicide when his body was found. His cause of death has still not been shared.

Sheriff Davis said Tuesday an indictment had been made in the case. Kenneth Gearheart is now facing the following charges, according to the sheriff’s office:

Aggravated murder of a witness

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a violent felon

Once Gearheart’s counsel is appointed in the homicide case, his trial will move forward.

We’re told he is currently at a correctional facility serving a 95-year sentence for multiple drug charges from 2019, authorities said.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office held a press release on Tuesday afternoon to make the announcement. You can watch it in full below.