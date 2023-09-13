Carilion Children’s patients receive ‘Speedy Bears’ from Martinsville Speedway

ROANOKE, Va. – A special, comforting donation in Roanoke.

The Martinsville Speedway gave out 40 ‘Speedy Bears’ to patients at Carilion Children’s Tanglewood.

The donation also included coloring books and games provided by the NASCAR Foundation.

One local mom whose daughter has a rare genetic condition told 10 News this small gesture can have a big impact.

“Having a child that comes to the hospital can be really tough,” Meredith Burrow, Meg’s mom, said. “Meg has lived at Carilion Children’s the past year. We’ve had countless in-patient visits on top of all of our out-patient visits and just having the support of the staff, the community, our family & friends it’s what gets us through it.”

It wasn’t just the patients and parents who were gifted joy on Wednesday.

“To see little Meg and her smile on her face that makes it all worthwhile because that’s what it’s all about, you wanna help children anyway you can. That’s what we all should do,” Tim Southers, with Martinsville Speedway Guest Services, said.

The donation is part of a nationwide NASCAR-themed teddy bear initiative.