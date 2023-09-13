83º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Meet Samantha: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

Samantha is available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Tags: Pet of the Week, Pets, Animals, Dogs

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for an energetic, treat-loving bestie? Look no further!

Samantha is five years old but still has a lot of puppy energy. She is smart, sweet, playful, and loves treats.

Erin Dams with the Roanoke Valley SPCA said Samantha was adopted a couple of months ago but was a little too much energy for the dog already in the home. Now, she’s back at the SPCA and looking for a forever home!

The SPCA said she weighs 35 pounds, is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and heart-worm tested.

For information on Samantha, visit here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alyssa Rae grew up in Roanoke and graduated from Virginia Tech. An avid sports fan, she spent her first 8 years in TV as a sports anchor and reporter.

email