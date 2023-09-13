Meet Samantha: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for an energetic, treat-loving bestie? Look no further!

Samantha is five years old but still has a lot of puppy energy. She is smart, sweet, playful, and loves treats.

Erin Dams with the Roanoke Valley SPCA said Samantha was adopted a couple of months ago but was a little too much energy for the dog already in the home. Now, she’s back at the SPCA and looking for a forever home!

The SPCA said she weighs 35 pounds, is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and heart-worm tested.

For information on Samantha, visit here.