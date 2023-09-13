Nighttime lane, ramp closures expected on I-581 in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, Roanoke drivers!

According to VDOT, a pavement overlay on SB Interstate 581 will cause lane closures and temporary ramp closures during the night between Valley View Boulevard and Elm Avenue.

Crews said, weather permitting, lane closures will be in place each night between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sept. 13 through Sept. 19.

Temporary ramp closures are planned at Orange Avenue, the Downtown exit, and Elm Avenue, according to VDOT. Officials said those southbound ramp closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

See traffic updates on Virginia 511.