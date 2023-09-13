Political expert weighs in on Biden impeachment inquiry

VIRGINIA – U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Republicans are probing the business dealings of the president and his son, Hunter Biden.

“It was a very, very rare event for the first 100 and 50-something years of our history, and now it probably is going to be much more common,” Political analyst Ed Lynch said.

Impeachment inquiries are on the rise in our nation’s government. Just Tuesday, U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced an inquiry against current President Joe Biden on behalf of Republicans.

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” McCarthy said.

U.S. Senator and Democrat Tim Kaine said he thinks the action was unwarranted.

“He doesn’t even, I think, have confidence that there’s bad behavior,” Kaine said. “He says, ‘We’re doing an impeachment so we can get answers to questions.’ That’s really not what an impeachment is for.”

U.S. Congressman and Republican Ben Cline responded with a statement on Wednesday that said in part:

“For months, House Republicans have uncovered an unprecedented amount of evidence that reveals Joe Biden’s knowledge of and involvement in his family’s influence peddling schemes during his time as Vice President,” Cline said. “I support the opening of an impeachment inquiry into the actions of President Biden, and as a Member of the Judiciary Committee, I will follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Lynch said that the impeachment inquiry will give Republican lawmakers more legal power to get information on the business dealings of Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden.

“Where do these million dollars really go?” Lynch said. “What has Hunter Biden really been up to? That’s what’s going to happen next.”

Lynch expects the results to have some kind of an impact on the 2024 election outcome.

“If it proceeds too quickly and is too damaging it could actually end up benefitting the Democrats because they get a stronger candidate in 2024,” Lynch said. “That’s why timing is going to be important.”

This impeachment inquiry comes as government funding is set to run out at the end of the month. Congress must pass new funding bills or risk a shutdown.