Roanoke City Public Schools bus issues continue

ROANOKE, Va. – Parents are continuing to voice their concerns about transportation at Roanoke City Public Schools.

“Your staff here was responsible for 25-30,000 tardies in the first 4 days of school and they waved a magic wand and those went away. There are no magic wands in the private world that only exist in public jobs,” one parent said.

Chief Operations Officer, Chris Perkins said that they are still making changes to bus routes.

According to Perkins, those updates will be communicated with families along the way, but parents are still frustrated with how the transportation issues are continuing to be a problem.

