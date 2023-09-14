Homestead Creamery hosts ‘Cone with a Cop’

One shop in our area is helping everyone enjoy the last bit of summer.

On Thursday, Homestead Creamery hosted Cone with a Cop, in an effort to help the community and law enforcement bond over ice cream.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Homestead says after last year’s success, they were ready to do it again.

“Here at Homestead Creamery we’re all about engaging with the community and interacting with local law enforcement as well as people, so it’s a great way to bring the two things together,” said Sales and Event Coordinator Amy Rice.

Law enforcement agencies from all around the area were invited.