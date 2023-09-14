Sen. Mitt Romney announces he won’t seek re-election

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney has announced he will not seek re-election.

Dr. Karen Hult, a professor of political science at Virginia Tech, said that 76-year-old Romney has had a long career that includes a run for the presidency, and work on the Affordable Care Act.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

As he stepped down he called for a younger generation of leaders, which has grabbed many people’s attention, including critics of potential presidential candidates, 80-year-old President Joe Biden and 77-year-old former President Donald Trump.

Dr. Hult said that Romney had a big race in front of him this election cycle.

“This could be another way to leave gracefully and at the same time allow Republicans in Utah to decide what they want to do in the next, in terms of replacing that Senate seat,” Dr. Hult said.