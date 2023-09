ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 northbound in Roanoke County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the crash happened at the 139 mile marker and has led to a 3.5-mile traffic backup.

In addition to this, the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates