Virginia Attorney General’s office working through Blue Ridge Rock Fest complaints

Festival-goers are still searching for answers after the Blue Ridge Rock Fest.

10 News reached out to Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office to ask if it had been made aware of the concerns surrounding Blue Ridge Rock Fest, regarding safety, unsanitary conditions, and more.

In an email, a representative for his office responded saying, “Yes, our Consumer Protection section has received complaints and are working to resolve them or send the appropriate agency.”

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

This comes after organizers canceled the event, resulting in nearly 60,000 people being sent home days early. Blue Ridge Rock Festival took to social media saying the cancelation was due to weather, despite the clear skies on Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

President and COO at the Virginia International Raceway, the festival’s venue, says it was the aftermath of Thursday and Friday still, festival goers are demanding refunds.

The festival released a statement on social media saying they’re working to provide those refunds, but no more details have been made available.

10 News has also reached out to Jonathan Slye with the Blue Ridge Rock Fest several times. He responded to a reporter on Thursday afternoon via email to clarify his position with the festival.

That email read in part: “Aside from talent buying, I also am the primary handler of the marketing done to promote the Festival each year. As the creator of Blue Ridge and the ‘Festival Created By The Fans’ concept, my talent buying and marketing position is far more public-facing than it is with other Festivals, which causes confusion about my role.”