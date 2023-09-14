Wythe, Bland County authorities searching for breaking and entering suspect

Authorities are searching for a suspect they say has broken into several home from Pulaski Co. to Bland Co. (Wythe County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a breaking-and-entering suspect who has broken into several homes from Pulaski County to Bland County.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, a residence was broken into on Sept. 4, and the suspect is known to travel by foot, carrying a rifle and a stainless steel barrel, as well as a red backpack.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The Bland County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, the same suspect broke into a residence near the 8000 block on North Scenic Highway.

We’re told property owners did have security cameras with footage of the same person.

If you see the suspect matching the photos or description, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.