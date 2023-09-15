Community shows support for flag fundraiser in Bedford County Schools

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The local community is coming together to support a flag fundraiser in Bedford County Schools.

It was launched in response to a controversial incident at Staunton River High School with a teen who refused a request to remove a large American flag from his truck.

Now thanks to a partnership with several patriotic groups, like the Bedford Boys Tribute Center and D-Day Memorial, the district has raised hundreds of dollars to buy smaller car displays and decals for student drivers.

“This community is well aware how proud we are,” said Superintendent Dr. Marc Bergin.

“We’d also like to have our students have the opportunity to display American the flag on their vehicles, we just wanna be able to do so in a manner that doesn’t create driver safety concerns,” Bergin said.

School leaders also updated the student parking contract.