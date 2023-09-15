GOTW Preview: Narrows and Giles go head-to-head in New River rivalry clash

Two rival teams going head to head in our Game of the Week clash: Narrows versus Giles.

“If we win this game, this will be triple the excitement of winning a State Championship game we have never had any more excitement been playing Giles.”

A sentiment from a decade ago still rings true today – there is no battle greater than the one in your own county.

“You know, too good football teams, and two very supportive communities that really support their football programs and coming out and playing a tough game every year,” Jeff Williams, Giles head coach said.

There’s not a trophy ...

“Basically to sum it up, it’s all about bragging rights basically,” Khalik Saunders, senior FB/LB said.

Or something Brooke came up with – the New River Rivalry. These teams are simply playing for one thing ...

“Pride it’s just bad blood I mean we don’t like them they don’t like us and when it gets pride,” Kolier Pruett senior WR said.

Two teams, practicing beneath their respective ridges, Pearis Mountain in Giles and East River Mountain in Narrows, where the purest form of this sport comes together.

“It’s to communities who absolutely love their schools and they show up every Friday night whether it’s home or way we’ve always got more fans even when we go on the road it’s just a great atmosphere our kids enjoy it in our communities. Enjoy it and it’s great for high school football,” Kelly Lowe, Narrows head coach said.

