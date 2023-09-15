Lumberjack Classic competition to be held at Devils Backbone in Nelson County

NELSON CO., Va. – A unique event is underway at Devils Backbone Brewing in Nelson County this weekend.

Some of the best lumberjacks and jills are going head-to-head in an extreme timber sports competition to celebrate the start of Oktoberfest.

Lumberjack Classic (Credit: Devils Backbone) (WSLS)

24 men and 11 women will show off their skills in ax cutting, springboard, stock saw, underhand chop, and more.

“This area would of been cleared by pioneers, those pioneers would of been using saws and axes not that much different than what we’re using today,” Scooter Cogar, the event organizer said. “It’s just a neat concept of teaching people about our history while also giving them a competitive sport to watch.”

Scooter isn’t a rookie, and he isn’t new to the region, either.

“I have a lot of family history in this sport but I do owe my start to the Virginia Tech forestry club,” he said. “I’m a third-generation family member in timber sports.”

The Lumberjack Classic will also include live music and food vendors. It’s free to attend. Find more details here.