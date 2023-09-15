Man convicted of attempted aggravated murder, other charges in 2021 Grayson County incident

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A Fries man has been convicted of attempted aggravated murder among other charges after a series of events in Grayson County in August 2021.

According to Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Boyles, Brandon Goad has been convicted of the following:

Two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer

Two counts of shooting at an occupied law enforcement vehicle

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Goad entered a guilty plea to the charges based on evidence at a hearing on Thursday. The court accepted Goad’s plea, and Goad has been sentenced to 36 years to serve in the Virginia Department of Corrections.

We’re told after Goad serves 13 years, eight of which are statutory mandatory minimums, the balance of 23 years will be suspended on specific terms to include active supervised probation for five years.

We previously reported that on August 13, 2021, the events began with a domestic incident and the Virginia State Police being called to a convenience store in Fries in which Goad crashed his vehicle into another, with a woman and two young children inside. According to authorities, Goad fled the scene, but returned to the convenience store and brandished a firearm before fleeing a second time.

According to officials, Deputy Steven Greer of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office observed a car matching the description of Goad’s and began a pursuit. Goad then drove to a residence on Spring Valley Road in Fries, and when Deputy Greer arrived and got out of his vehicle, Goad fired at the deputy.

Investigators said Goad then returned to his car and attempted to flee when Grayson County Sergeant Bradley Hoffman encountered Goad. Goad then brandished his rifle again causing Hoffman to return fire.

Goad fled the scene and was found around 10 minutes later after wrecking his vehicle in front of a residence on Providence Road, according to authorities. We’re told after putting up a struggle, troopers were able to take Goad into custody.