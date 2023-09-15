Man convicted of attempted aggravated murder, other charges in 2021 Grayson County incident

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A Fries man has been convicted of attempted aggravated murder among other charges after a series of events in Grayson County in August 2021.
According to Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Boyles, Brandon Goad has been convicted of the following:
- Two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer
- Two counts of shooting at an occupied law enforcement vehicle
- Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Goad entered a guilty plea to the charges based on evidence at a hearing on Thursday. The court accepted Goad’s plea, and Goad has been sentenced to 36 years to serve in the Virginia Department of Corrections.
We’re told after Goad serves 13 years, eight of which are statutory mandatory minimums, the balance of 23 years will be suspended on specific terms to include active supervised probation for five years.
We previously reported that on August 13, 2021, the events began with a domestic incident and the Virginia State Police being called to a convenience store in Fries in which Goad crashed his vehicle into another, with a woman and two young children inside. According to authorities, Goad fled the scene, but returned to the convenience store and brandished a firearm before fleeing a second time.
According to officials, Deputy Steven Greer of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office observed a car matching the description of Goad’s and began a pursuit. Goad then drove to a residence on Spring Valley Road in Fries, and when Deputy Greer arrived and got out of his vehicle, Goad fired at the deputy.
Investigators said Goad then returned to his car and attempted to flee when Grayson County Sergeant Bradley Hoffman encountered Goad. Goad then brandished his rifle again causing Hoffman to return fire.
Goad fled the scene and was found around 10 minutes later after wrecking his vehicle in front of a residence on Providence Road, according to authorities. We’re told after putting up a struggle, troopers were able to take Goad into custody.
“We were extremely lucky that the events of August 13, 2021 did not result in a fatality or serious injury of Deputy Steven Greer, Sergeant Bradley Hoffman, or any other party. Those officers went to work that night, as they do every shift, knowing what risks come with their jobs, but the events of that night are something that both officers will have to live with for quite some time. Greer and Hoffman were exemplary officers that night in the face of a potentially perilous situation. Special Agent B.R. Edwards with the Virginia State Police conducted an outstanding and thorough investigation, which helped make the prosecution of these cases a success. We are pleased with the outcome, and we pray that all of our men and women in Law Enforcement can be spared from situations like this moving forward.”Brandon Boyles, Grayson County Commonwealth's Attorney