Senator Tim Kaine tours MELD Manufacturing in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – MELD Manufacturing in Christiansburg is helping address backlogs in the service branches.

Senator Tim Kaine tells us service branches, mainly the Navy, are facing delays.

This means ships and subs are parked at the dock instead of being out on a mission. He says this is why what MELD does is so innovative.

“The ability to more quickly, more efficiently, less energy use, more flexibly produce parts or repair parts to keep the platforms operating and keeping us safe,” Senator Kaine said.

Kaine says it’s beneficial to the economy to have an innovative company like MELD Manufacturing next to universities like Radford University, Virginia Tech, and New River Valley Community College.