Blacksburg holds onto winning streak, defeats Rockbridge Co.

The Blacksburg Bruins hosted the Rockbridge Wildcats coming off a win last week against Floyd.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Blacksburg Bruins hosted the Rockbridge Wildcats coming off a win last week against Floyd.

First quarter - the first play was an offensive play for the Bruins. It’s a jet sweep to Bruins wide receiver Luke Poff for a five-yard touchdown.

Still in the first, it’s Blacksburg again driving down the field. QB Ethan Karpa swooped in with a nice pass to Javier Waldron on a crossing route.

Same drive but its Poff’s turn again. A screen to the right side of the field to the Bruins in scoring position

Karpa then used his arm again to finish the drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to senior Addison Bass for six.

Blacksburg wins this one 38-20.