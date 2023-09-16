60º
Join Insider

Local News

Blacksburg holds onto winning streak, defeats Rockbridge Co.

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: High School Football, 1st and 10, Sports, Valley District, River Ridge District
The Blacksburg Bruins hosted the Rockbridge Wildcats coming off a win last week against Floyd.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Blacksburg Bruins hosted the Rockbridge Wildcats coming off a win last week against Floyd.

First quarter - the first play was an offensive play for the Bruins. It’s a jet sweep to Bruins wide receiver Luke Poff for a five-yard touchdown.

Still in the first, it’s Blacksburg again driving down the field. QB Ethan Karpa swooped in with a nice pass to Javier Waldron on a crossing route.

Same drive but its Poff’s turn again. A screen to the right side of the field to the Bruins in scoring position

Karpa then used his arm again to finish the drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to senior Addison Bass for six.

Blacksburg wins this one 38-20.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email