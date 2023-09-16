Blacksburg holds onto winning streak, defeats Rockbridge Co.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Blacksburg Bruins hosted the Rockbridge Wildcats coming off a win last week against Floyd.
First quarter - the first play was an offensive play for the Bruins. It’s a jet sweep to Bruins wide receiver Luke Poff for a five-yard touchdown.
Still in the first, it’s Blacksburg again driving down the field. QB Ethan Karpa swooped in with a nice pass to Javier Waldron on a crossing route.
Same drive but its Poff’s turn again. A screen to the right side of the field to the Bruins in scoring position
Karpa then used his arm again to finish the drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to senior Addison Bass for six.
Blacksburg wins this one 38-20.