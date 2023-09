GILES, Va. – It was the 73rd overall matchup for the Colonels and the Patriots, battling for the Mayor’s Cup.

PH took an early lead before Fleming mustered up a solid response in the second quarter, cutting their deficit in half. At the half, the score was 14-7.

Fleming went into the second half strong, heading up the middle for a 19-17 lead, but the Patriots’ aerial attack is pretty serious when it’s needed.

They came back and took the Mayor’s Cup home on Friday night - 27-19, Patriots.