Police investigating homicide in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police got a call, Sunday morning at 4:05 a.m. about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Westside Boulevard Northwest. Investigators say when police arrived, they found an adult male inside a home with a critical gunshot wound.

They say the officers gave first aid until Roanoke Fire and EMS personnel arrived and took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police say they learned later the man died from his injuries.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited and no arrests have been made at this time. Police said anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. Calls can remain anonymous.