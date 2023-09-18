Virginia Tech ranks among top 20 public universities

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is among the top twenty public universities in the nation, according to a new report from U.S. News and World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges Report.

Virginia Tech ranked tied for the number 20 spot, which is a three-spot jump from last year’s ranking.

The report used 19 measures of academic quality, such as graduation rates, affordability, value of the degree after graduation, and more.

“It’s so nice when people are talking about you and saying good things. And really what I think that this is is a reflection of the work that Virginia Tech has done for many, many years. Being true to our mission which is to make a Virginia Tech education accessible to everybody who seeks it,” Virginia Tech spokesperson Mark Owczarski said.

The university ranks 47th overall for national universities, and 13th for best undergraduate engineering programs that offer Ph.D. options.