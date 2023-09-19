VDOT set to hold hearing for I-81 widening project

On Tuesday, community members will have the chance to weigh in on a big I-81 project.

There will be a public hearing for the project to widen seven miles of I-81 in an attempt to improve safety on the frequently traveled highway.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

It would widen two lanes to three lanes in both directions between Exit 143 in Roanoke County and Exit 150 in Botetourt County.

This section is frequently clogged and delayed because of crashes.

More than 20% of the vehicles on this stretch are heavy trucks.

The project includes replacing eight bridges, installing sound barriers and removing one ramp at Exit 150.

The hearing is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lord Botetourt High School.

In December 2018, the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the project as part of the Corridor Improvement Program.

For more information about the program, click here.